Maverix Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.24 million.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.23 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.04 and a 52 week high of C$7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$762.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.03%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.