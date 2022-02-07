MaxLinear, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:MXL)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for MaxLinear in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

NYSE MXL opened at $62.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -414.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.