MaxLinear, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for MaxLinear in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

NYSE MXL opened at $62.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -414.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

