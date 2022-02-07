MedicCoin Trading Up 246.2% Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 246.2% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $39,663.49 and $24.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00028303 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.