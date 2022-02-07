Medpace (MEDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MEDP stock opened at $171.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

