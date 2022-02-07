Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.36.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
