Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.00263353 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006839 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002718 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

