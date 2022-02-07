Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $414,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $55.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,208.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,359.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.