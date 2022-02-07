Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $140.53 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 204,700 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $140,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.03 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

