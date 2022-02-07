Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $211.19 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 223,800 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 3.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $211,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.23. 845,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.