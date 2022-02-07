Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $246.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,050 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $246,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.94. 90,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.61 and its 200-day moving average is $354.86. The firm has a market cap of $371.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

