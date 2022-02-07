Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New $107.96 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,959,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.18% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 114,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,195. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

