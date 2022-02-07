Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 655,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 655,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.18% of Twitter worth $85,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 412,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901,080. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

