Merchants Bancorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

