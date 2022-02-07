Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Cut by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,947 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $142,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 673,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,043 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,576 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.52. 328,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

