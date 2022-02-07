Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,947 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $142,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.52. 328,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

