Mercury Systems, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $52.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

