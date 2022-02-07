Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.77 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. 1,158,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,735. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.