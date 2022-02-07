Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 7.1% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $247,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,234,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,491,595,000 after acquiring an additional 246,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.41. 623,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.25. The company has a market cap of $643.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

