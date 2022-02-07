Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Trading Down 5.1%

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $224.20 and last traded at $224.88. 1,547,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 31,266,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

