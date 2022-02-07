MIB Coin (MIB) Hits Market Cap of $621,498.08

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $621,498.08 and $237.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00090968 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00016679 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,173,571 coins and its circulating supply is 167,871,643 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

