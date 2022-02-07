Michael Rice Sells 16,670 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 137,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

