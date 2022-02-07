MicroStrategy Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $391.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.68. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $307.19 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.