Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Minerals Technologies worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.