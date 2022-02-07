Minter Network Price Up 17.9% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $8,678.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00132404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00203287 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,426,960,708 coins and its circulating supply is 5,221,751,141 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

