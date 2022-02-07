MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $86.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.15 or 0.07160707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00310410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00770451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011277 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00074455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00415377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00231203 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

