Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.47. 8,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.19. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

