Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $63.97

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $9.99 million and $344,023.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $63.97 or 0.00144366 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00054723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.48 or 0.99817393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006446 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 156,187 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

