Misbloc (MSB) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $20.91 million and $29.27 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00109763 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

