Mithril (MITH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.40 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $43.54 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00282073 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

