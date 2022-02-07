Modefi (MOD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $250,768.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $250,768.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109735 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,542,141 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.