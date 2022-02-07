Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $156.45 and last traded at $157.46. Approximately 33,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,857,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.01.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,000 shares of company stock worth $88,751,970 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

