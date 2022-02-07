monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Position Reduced by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC cut its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,465 shares during the quarter. monday.com comprises approximately 36.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 16.26% of monday.com worth $384,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $3,709,817,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $196,695,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $121,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $96,731,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $118,266,000.

Shares of MNDY traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,985. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.75. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.17.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

