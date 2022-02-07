Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 204.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.47. 219,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

