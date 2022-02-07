Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,073,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,730,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,711,000 after purchasing an additional 732,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,583,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.00. 62,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,854. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

