Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.30 million and $33,368.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00418581 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

