MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report sales of $325.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.01 million and the highest is $326.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGI. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In related news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 548,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,115,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $9.00 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $825.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

