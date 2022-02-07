Monica Houle Mcgurk Sells 3,670 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.33. 584,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

