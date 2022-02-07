Monica Houle Mcgurk Sells 3,670 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.33. 584,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
