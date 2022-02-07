Monolith Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $96.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00107842 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

