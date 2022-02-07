Morgan Stanley Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,458. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

