Morgan Stanley Cuts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $82.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,546. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

