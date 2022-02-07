Morgan Stanley Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $15.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s current price.

WW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. WW International has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

