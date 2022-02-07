Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972,212 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.36% of Morgan Stanley worth $624,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 59.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 58.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of MS opened at $104.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

