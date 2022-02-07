Morgan Stanley Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $140.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,414. Allstate has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after buying an additional 100,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

