Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.57 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $269,423.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00107666 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

