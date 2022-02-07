Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Critical Comparison

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Romeo Power and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 156.49%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.46%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 196.25% -34.57% -27.91% Motorcar Parts of America 2.25% 12.35% 4.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Motorcar Parts of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 34.10 -$7.62 million $0.07 32.57 Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.57 $21.48 million $0.71 22.52

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

