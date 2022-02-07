Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

