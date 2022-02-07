M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,299 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in M&T Bank by 41.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.97. 3,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

