My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Tops $3.82 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07124090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00066713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006549 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

