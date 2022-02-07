MyNeighborAlice Market Cap Hits $289.09 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.45 or 0.00021401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $289.09 million and approximately $271.48 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00107842 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

