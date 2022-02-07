Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 97,659 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,377,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,744,000 after buying an additional 104,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

